One of the homes on the Mt. Carmel tour, owned by John and Leslie Cuvelier.

Touring some Lawler homes

Thu, 11/28/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Dorothy Huber

The four names on the first, and possibly annual, Mount Carmel Tour of Homes are quintessential Lawler names. 

And when the Dec. 8 event comes around, the Cuveliers, the Speltzes, the Bustas and the Franzens will be ready to host their guests.

Well, maybe not everyone.

“I’m not sure Debi has told Tim they’re on the tour yet,” said event organizer Verna Orvis, referring to the Speltzes. “Tim will be deer hunting, so he won’t care.”

For more on this story see the November 26 Tribune.

