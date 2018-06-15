Town and Country Club to mark 50 years this weekend
Fri, 06/15/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
The Nashua Town and Country Club will throw itself a birthday bash this weekend as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of its founding.
But the “birthday course” is the one that will be giving out the presents — in the form of free golf — this weekend.
Golfers can take the course for free both Saturday and Sunday, and rental carts are available for just $15 for nine holes.
On Saturday night, the club will provide the meat for a potluck meal, and drinks will be $2 for all evening.
