Townhouse prepares to hold cook-off

The public will be able to vote for the best tasting chili before the Super Bowl at the Townhouse while they hold their second annual Super Bowl Chili Cook-Off contest.Last year this event drew in a big crowd who were excited to see if their chili would be the winner and this year everyone is invited to see if their recipe can be the big winner.This event will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 and will be their pregame Super Bowl party. Entry fee is $10 for anyone who would like to enter their special chili recipe. The public will be able to taste all the chili for a fee of $5 per person and vote for the best ones.Trophies will go to the Best Red Chili, Best White Chili and Overall Favorite Chili and entry fees will also be part of the winners’ prizes. The voting will end and trophies prizes will be handed out before the big game.Anyone who would like to watch the big game at the Townhouse will be able to enjoy finger foods during the game.Come out, vote, enter and see who will become the 2nd annual Townhouse Chili Cook-Off winners for 2017.