Home / News / Tractor pull returning to New Hampton

Tractor pull returning to New Hampton

Tue, 08/18/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Profarm Tractor Pulling Group to host day-long event on Aug. 30
By: 
Bob Fenske

The boys were sitting around after the annual tractor pull at Steeple Days in Lourdes last month. They shot the breeze. They talked about the number of pulls that had been canceled this year. And they came up with an idea.

“Basically, we just came to the conclusion that we wanted to do a little more pulling this year,” Profarm Tractor Pulling Group member Dean Stumme said, “and we thought, ‘We got that nice track down in New Hampton that hasn’t been used in forever so let’s get there.’ And here we are.”

And where they’re at is this: There will be a tractor pull at the Kenwood Avenue track, which is located along “Airport Road” for the first time in a couple of years.

It’s going to look different than the National Tractor Pulling Association’s pull that was held annually for almost three decades, but it’ s going to be a pull and it’s going to be one that benefits the Children’s Cancer Connection, an organization that relationships and a strengthened community to more than 600 families.

