The tradition continues

The uniforms, instruments, traveling and 90-degree heat made for a long day for the Nashua-Plainfield Marching Band Saturday.

But boy oh boy, it was worth it as the band came home with a first-place trophy from the Marshalltown Oktemberfest Parade Contest on Saturday.

The Oktemberfest is an annual event in Marshalltown and has also become a tradition for the Nashua-Plainfield Marching Band.

And it’s been a successful tradition, too, as the band has brought home 14 Division I ratings in the past 16 years and claimed first place in 2015.



For more on this article, and for an article featuring drum major Drew Moine, see Thursday's Nashua Reporter