The tradition continues

Thu, 09/28/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
N-P band scores first-place trophy at Oktemberfest Parade in Marshalltown
Jennifer Lantz

The uniforms, instruments, traveling and 90-degree heat made for a long day for the Nashua-Plainfield Marching Band Saturday.
But boy oh boy, it was worth it as the band came home with a first-place trophy from the Marshalltown Oktemberfest Parade Contest on Saturday.
The Oktemberfest is an annual event in Marshalltown and has also become a tradition for the Nashua-Plainfield Marching Band.
And it’s been a successful tradition, too, as the band has brought home 14 Division I ratings in the past 16 years and claimed first place in 2015.
 

