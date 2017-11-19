A trail is born!

As the end nears on Phase I of the TRIBE Trail, work is already beginning on Phase II of the trail that will eventually connect existing ones in Mikkelson Park and New Hampton’s west-side Industrial Park.

Workers from Croell Redi-Mix began “pouring” the concrete on Tuesday afternoon and hoped to complete the Phase I part of the trail by the end of this week.

“There’s a little bit of a relief to see it going in,” New Hampton Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer said Wednesday morning, “and what they have in so far looks just great. For us, it’s nice that people can see what it’s actually going to look like and how nice this trail is going to be.”

The TRIBE Trail Committee also was facing a deadline of sorts as a number of the grants it had received for the first portion of the trail came with the condition that it be completed by the end of this year.

All along, Croell’s officials had assured committee members the work would be completed, but the New Hampton-based company first had to make sure it had finished with its major road projects.

