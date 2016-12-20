Trails ready for those who love snowmobiling

County snowmobilers are gearing up for another great year of riding throughout the county. As a general rule the county Chickasaw Sno-Riders club stays off the trails until Dec. 19 when hunting is done, but come now those snow packed trails are fair game. Chickasaw Sno-Rider president Dan Feenstra said beginning in the middle of August the group has a Landowners Picnic for members and landowners that let the riders use their land to ride through. “It’s an appreciation meal for them,” said Feenstra, The group starts talking about what needs to be done then and from there on have meetings about once a month. To be a member of the Chickasaw Sno-Riders club the cost is just $35 to join with an optional $15 to be an Iowa State Snowmobile Association member.For the complete story see the 12/20/2016 New Hampton Tribune.