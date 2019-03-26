Home / News / Traveling directors love chance to show kids world of theater

Traveling directors love chance to show kids world of theater

Tue, 03/26/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash
See photos of this year's St. Joseph Community School production of "The Snow Queen" in the March 26 New Hampton Tribune.

Ashley Pearce is in her first season working for Missoula Children’s Theatre, which helped St. Joseph Community School students put on the play “The Snow Queen” over the weekend, but she has more than seven years of experience in the trade. Meanwhile, Bailey Swick is in her third season with the company, and it’s her first job in the field.
Sure, they’ve learned some things intellectually about the job.
Such as how it’s “surprisingly simple” to fit the set and props in the back of a Ford F150: Four poles and four panels of fabric that drape from them form the “walls” of the set; there are two boxes and six duffel bags of costumes.
— For more on this story, see the March 26 New Hampton Tribune.

