Home / News / Trials will cost county more money

Trials will cost county more money

Fri, 07/06/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Schwickerath will seek budget amendment for baby’s murder trials
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Chickasaw County Attorney Jennifer Schwickerath told the Board of Supervisors this week  that she will need to present it with a budget amendment because of the cost for upcoming trials, including one involving the death of an Alta Vista baby last year.
In addition to the trials of Cheyanne Harris and Zachary Koehn, who have been charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment, Schwickerath said “unfortunately we also have a number of serious sexual abuse cases pending.”
In the current budget, she had allocated $3,000 for expert witnesses for the Alta Vista matter, which hasn’t gone to trial yet; however, that isn’t going to be sufficient.
— For more on this story, see the July 6 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here