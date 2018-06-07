Trials will cost county more money

Chickasaw County Attorney Jennifer Schwickerath told the Board of Supervisors this week that she will need to present it with a budget amendment because of the cost for upcoming trials, including one involving the death of an Alta Vista baby last year.

In addition to the trials of Cheyanne Harris and Zachary Koehn, who have been charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment, Schwickerath said “unfortunately we also have a number of serious sexual abuse cases pending.”

In the current budget, she had allocated $3,000 for expert witnesses for the Alta Vista matter, which hasn’t gone to trial yet; however, that isn’t going to be sufficient.

