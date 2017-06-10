Home / News / TRIBE paving coming soon

TRIBE paving coming soon

Fri, 10/06/2017 - 3:00pm Bob Fenske
Even before first part is complete, officials working on Phase II of bike trail
By: 
Bob Fenske

The hope for committee members is that bicycles will be on the TRIBE Trail before the snow flies.
And really, it’s more than a hope for folks like Rick Kramer, Megan Gleason and Brian Quirk. They know that it is imperative the work on Phase 1 of the trail is completed soon.
That's because some of the grant money the committee that wants to connect existing trails in Mikkelson Park and the west-side Industrial Park is contingent on a fall completion day.
“We will be fine,” Kramer said. “It's something everyone involved in understands. It will get done.”
Excavation work for the first part of the trail — which includes parts of the Mikkelson Park trail, the Boy Scout Campground and Garnant Park — has been done for some time.
But officials are waiting for Croell Redi-Mix to free up one of its “pavers” to pour the concrete for the phase that runs from the park to Logan Street.

 

