TRIBE paving coming soon

The hope for committee members is that bicycles will be on the TRIBE Trail before the snow flies.

And really, it’s more than a hope for folks like Rick Kramer, Megan Gleason and Brian Quirk. They know that it is imperative the work on Phase 1 of the trail is completed soon.

That's because some of the grant money the committee that wants to connect existing trails in Mikkelson Park and the west-side Industrial Park is contingent on a fall completion day.

“We will be fine,” Kramer said. “It's something everyone involved in understands. It will get done.”

Excavation work for the first part of the trail — which includes parts of the Mikkelson Park trail, the Boy Scout Campground and Garnant Park — has been done for some time.

But officials are waiting for Croell Redi-Mix to free up one of its “pavers” to pour the concrete for the phase that runs from the park to Logan Street.

For more of this article, see Tuesday's New Hampton Tribune.