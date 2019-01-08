Home / News / TRIBE Trail’s Phase II is now underway
A Mick Gage Plumbing and Heating “mega mower” clears small trees and brush last week for what will eventually become Phase II of the TRIBE Trail that will eventually connect existing trails in Mikkelson Park and Industrial Park.

TRIBE Trail’s Phase II is now underway

Thu, 08/01/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

Phase II of the TRIBE Trail began to take shape last week, thanks in large part to a pretty cool machine.

Mick Gage Plumbing and Heating’s mega mower cleared what will eventually be the second part of the trail and those that are driving on Logan Avenue need just look to the south before the bridge to see where the trail will be located.

“It’s kind of fun to watch,” New Hampton Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer said. “It might not look like the biggest thing in the world, but they call it mega for a reason. That thing goes through grass, brush, small trees like it’s nothing.”

For more on this story see the July 30 Tribune.

