TRIBE Trail to get its own party

Supporters of the proposed TRIBE Trail have two goals in mind when it comes to the Fools for Fitness event that is scheduled for April 1 at the Pub at the Pinicon.“Obviously, we want to raise money for a great project,” TRIBE Trail Committee member Lacey McGrath said, “but we also want to keep the momentum, the excitement, going.”The trail will connect existing ones in Mikkelson Park and New Hampton’s west-side Industrial Park and work is expected to begin on Phase I of the new trail late this spring or early this summer.“This trail has great potential,” McGrath said. “It’s going to be great for health and wellness for people who live here and it’s going to bring people to town. It’s really a win-win for our community.”The April 1 event will include an appetizer buffet and live auction from 6 to 8 p.m. and live music from The Wundo Band will follow from 8 to midnight.— For more on this story, see the March 21 Tribune