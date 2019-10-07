Home / News / TRIBE Trail gets good news with its Phase II bids

TRIBE Trail gets good news with its Phase II bids

Wed, 07/10/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

The TRIBE Trail Committee received two nice surprises last month, and as a result, Phase II of the trail will be built later this summer.

Last week, the City Council formally approved a contract with Croell Inc. to build the trail from Logan Street to West Linn Avenue and work on Phase II could start as early as Aug. 12 and should be completed by early October.

“We had some concerns about bidding in June,” TRIBE Trail Committee member Megan Baltes said, “just because by that point of the season, a lot of contractors have their work planned out for the year.”

For more on this story see the July 9 Tribune.

