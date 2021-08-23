TRIBE Trail to take a break with fundraising

Fundraising for Phase III of the TRIBE Trail is being put on hold, but that doesn’t mean the proponents of the trail that will eventually connect Mikkelson Park and New Hampton’s west-side Industrial Park are giving up, either.

TRIBE Trail Committee members announced last week that they were taking a hiatus from fundraising to lighten the number of organizations seeking funds to address critical issues — housing and daycare, for example — facing the city and its residents.

“We still think the trail is a very important part of our community,” TRIBE Trail Committee member Rick Kramer said, “and by no means are we giving up. But we think at the same time, it’s best for us to step aside and focus our energies so that the fundraising for those pressing issues will be successful.”

Still, work will slowly move ahead on the trail as committee members approached the City Council on Monday night to ask for permission to extend the trail 800 feet to the north along Linn Avenue.

“It would give us a loop and we think that’s important … people could either head back into town or turn around and go back on the trail,” Kramer said.

