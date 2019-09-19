Tribune to have new office hours, commitment to community remains the same

Changes are coming to the New Hampton Tribune, but the paper’s publisher is emphasizing that the commitment to community journalism and Chickasaw County will not waver.

The Tribune is owned and operated by Enterprise Media, which also publishes the Charles City Press and the Nashua Reporter, and President Christopher Hall announced last week several changes in regards to the Tribune and Reporter.

“We have a very strong newspaper in New Hampton and we will continue to provide great coverage and serve our customers as we’ve always done,” Hall said. “We have an excellent staff, and the changes we’re making are designed to enhance their work.”

For more on this story see the September 17 Tribune.