Trinity gears up for annual Thanksgiving dinner

Sun, 11/11/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Thanksgiving is more than just a four-day weekend, it’s a chance to come in and enjoy a meal, with or without family in tow.
The Trinity Lutheran Church at 223 S. Water Ave. will host its fifth annual community Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church fellowship hall, complete with live piano music.
“Some people say if it wasn’t for this they wouldn’t have a Thanksgiving,” co-coordinator Kathy Beckman said.
More than 200 people have been served each year.
