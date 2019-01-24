Troyna settling into new role at helm

Shirley Troyna is settling in as the Chickasaw County Recorder. Troyna has worked two decades in the office, which is when then newly-elected Recorder Cindy Messersmith hired her away from the treasurer’s office. Previously, she worked at what’s now Shopko.

Troyna was sworn in soon after her successful November election bid, to fill the vacancy after Messersmith retired. Last week, she attended a refresher training on duties of the office and received an updated manual “to give explanations of what we do and why we do it.”

Any instrument or document that needs to be recorded, such as a deed, mortgage or easement is done there.

The office also issues vital records such as marriage licenses, birth and death certificates and sells hunting and fishing licenses and small vehicle renewals, such as for snowmobiles, ATVs, ORVs and boats.

Troyna enjoys waiting on customers and added that “still after 20 years, new things happen all the time.”

— For more on this story, see the Jan. 22 New Hampton Tribune.