Tupper named state’s top female pork promoter

Sun, 02/12/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany

The Iowa Pork Producers Association has named a woman from Chickasaw County as the state’s top female pork promoter for 2016.The Belle Ringer Award was presented to Joanne Tupper of Ionia during the IPPA Annual Meeting luncheon in Des Moines on Jan. 24.Tupper has served on the Chickasaw County Pork Producers Board for 13 years and leads many of the county’s programs and activities. She has been instrumental in coordinating promotional programs has been involved in pork education activities as well.For the complete story see the 2/10/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

