Turkey Valley Educational Foundation members gearing up for another big gala

Ask Turkey Valley Education Foundation President David Anderson the common denominator among his group’s members and his answer comes quickly and succinctly.“Passion.”He paused for a moment before digging deeper into the subject.“This group, it just has a passion for Turkey Valley, for its students, for its teachers and for the community,” he said. “We’re just very proud of our school and everyone in it.”And that passion and pride will be on display later this month when the annual Turkey Valley Education Foundation Gala is held on March 25 at the Waucoma Events Center.The gala is the lone fundraiser the foundation embarks on each year and will begin with a social hour at 4 p.m. that will be followed by a 5:15 p.m. prime rib dinner.There will also be a silent auction, raffles and a live auction.The event has raised thousands of dollars each year and the money is used to “enhance and support” programs at Turkey Valley.For the complete story see the 3/14/2017 New Hampton Tribune.