Turkey Valley Gala raises crazy amount

On the morning of March 24, if you would have told Dave Anderson that the Turkey Valley Education Foundation Gala was going to raise $65,000 that night, he would have given you one heck of a look.

“I would have thought you were nuts,” said Anderson, who serves as the foundation’s president. “I mean even if it wasn’t snowing the way it was, I would have thought you were certifiably crazy.”

But lo and behold, that’s exactly what the foundation’s Gala raised.

