Turkey Valley gets go-ahead for ‘live’ commencement

Thu, 05/07/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Winneshiek County EMA, Public Health both approve plan to hold ceremony, with limited attendance, at school’s football field
Bob Fenske

This wasn’t the way Turkey Valley Principal Carol Knoll planned on her career in education ending, but there will be a bit of normalcy later this month when the school holds its commencement ceremony.

That’s because Turkey Valley, unlike numerous schools that will hold “virtual” commencements or have delayed graduation, will have a “live” ceremony.

Granted, it’s going to look a lot different than past commencements in Jackson Junction.

For more on this story see the May 5 Tribune.

