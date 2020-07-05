Turkey Valley gets go-ahead for ‘live’ commencement

This wasn’t the way Turkey Valley Principal Carol Knoll planned on her career in education ending, but there will be a bit of normalcy later this month when the school holds its commencement ceremony.

That’s because Turkey Valley, unlike numerous schools that will hold “virtual” commencements or have delayed graduation, will have a “live” ceremony.

Granted, it’s going to look a lot different than past commencements in Jackson Junction.

For more on this story see the May 5 Tribune.