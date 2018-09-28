Home / News / Turkey Valley homecoming starts Sunday

Fri, 09/28/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Dorothy Huber

Turkey Valley’s homecoming candidates — (front row, from left) Kayla Burke, Kelsey Kurtenbach, Karissa Schmidt, (back row) Carter Reicks, Dalton Rush and Simon Schmitt — pose for a photo as the school prepares to kick off its homecoming activities Sunday with a community event that includes games, a petting zoo, the “Moo-Mobile” and inflatables from 4 to 6 p.m. that will be followed by a community pep rally.
— See the story in the Friday, Sept. 28 New Hampton Tribune.

