Turkey Valley homecoming starts Sunday
Fri, 09/28/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By:
Dorothy Huber
Turkey Valley’s homecoming candidates — (front row, from left) Kayla Burke, Kelsey Kurtenbach, Karissa Schmidt, (back row) Carter Reicks, Dalton Rush and Simon Schmitt — pose for a photo as the school prepares to kick off its homecoming activities Sunday with a community event that includes games, a petting zoo, the “Moo-Mobile” and inflatables from 4 to 6 p.m. that will be followed by a community pep rally.
