Turkey Valley lands principal with plenty of experience

Fri, 05/15/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

Make no mistake about it, Renee Cuvelier is excited about the opportunity she has been presented.

It’s just she would have really liked to have been able to say a proper goodbye to her current students and staff.

“I’m very excited because I know Turkey Valley is an outstanding school,” said Cuvelier, who was hired last month to become the district’s preK-12 principal. “There is a real sense of community, and the support the community gives the school is amazing.”

For more on this story see the May 12 Tribune.

