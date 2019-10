Crowned 2019 Homecoming Queen Friday night was Turkey Valley's Liza Herold. She joined King Kannon Leuenberger as they were crowned by 2018 royalty Karissa Schmidt and Carter Reicks.

Turkey Valley's football team capped the night with a 60-0 win over Kee High to stay undefeated on the season.

More on the Trojan Homecoming may be found in the Oct. 8 Tribune.