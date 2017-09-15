Home / News / Turkey Valley teacher receives DARE award

Fri, 09/15/2017 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Stepan surprised, humbled as he receives the Iowa Five Star Teacher Award from Winneshiek deputy
By: 
Dorothy Huber
“Every time I have the opportunity to work with Mr. Stepan, I see his natural ability to bond with children

“I should have known something was up.”
But with the entire K-12 school population in attendance Tuesday, Turkey Valley sixth-grade teacher Dan Stepan was blindsided when he was presented the 2017 Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) Iowa Five Star Teacher Award.
“I was completely surprised, 100 percent,” said the Turkey Valley teacher, coach and DARE educator. “And I’m incredibly honored.”
Only one person in Iowa is given the award each year.
Stepan was nominated by Tim Felton, Winneshiek County Deputy Sheriff and DARE Deputy, while recommendation letters also came from Turkey Valley’s High School Principal Carol Knoll and Success Coordinator Rhonda Drilling.
Drilling said in her letter how Stepan is one of only two male teachers in the elementary staff.
 

For more of this article, see Friday's New Hampton Tribune

