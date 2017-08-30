Home / News / Turkey Valley voters have two choices to make

Turkey Valley voters have two choices to make

Wed, 08/30/2017 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Renewal of levy, changing of board districts to be on ballot
Bob Fenske

Turkey Valley may not have a contested School Board race in next month’s election.
Incumbents Don Blazek and Brenda Muetherthies have both filed for re-election and are running unopposed.
But residents in the district will still have choices to make as the School Board has asked them to approve extending the district’s 67-cent Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) for 10 years and is also asking voters to approve a proposal that would reduce the number of School Board districts from five to three.

