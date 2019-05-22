Turning a proverbial page

Maybe New Hampton High School senior Will Throndson said it best Sunday afternoon as he gave one of the senior addresses during commencement.

This really isn’t an end; it’s a beginning.

Heck, as he pointed out, it’s the definition — “a beginning or start” — of the word commencement.

So maybe that’s the way we should look at what happened Sunday in gymnasiums in both New Hampton and Jackson Junction.

It wasn’t an end for the 102 students who received diplomas from New Hampton or the 25 students who received the same from Turkey Valley. It was a start, one that, as New Hampton School Board President Joe Rosonke pointed out, wasn’t all that much different than 13 years ago when seniors first headed off to kindergarten.

Just like we did years ago, we took pictures and we fought back a tear or two on Sunday as we bade farewell to the latest batch of graduated Chickasaws and Trojans.

