New Hampton seniors make their way to their seats during the processional at the start of the school's commencement ceremony Sunday.
Turkey Valley seniors enjoy watching a video that documents their years at the Jackson Junction school.

Turning a proverbial page

Wed, 05/22/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
New Hampton, Turkey Valley hold commencement ceremonies
By: 
Bob Fenske

Maybe New Hampton High School senior Will Throndson said it best Sunday afternoon as he gave one of the senior addresses during commencement.

This really isn’t an end; it’s a beginning.

Heck, as he pointed out, it’s the definition — “a beginning or start” — of the word commencement.

So maybe that’s the way we should look at what happened Sunday in gymnasiums in both New Hampton and Jackson Junction.

It wasn’t an end for the 102 students who received diplomas from New Hampton or the 25 students who received the same from Turkey Valley. It was a start, one that, as New Hampton School Board President Joe Rosonke pointed out, wasn’t all that much different than 13 years ago when seniors first headed off to kindergarten.

Just like we did years ago, we took pictures and we fought back a tear or two on Sunday as we bade farewell to the latest batch of graduated Chickasaws and Trojans.

— For more on this story and to see photo pages from each commencement, see the May 21 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

