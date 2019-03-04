TV FFA jumps in to help Nebraska farmers dealing with record floods

It didn’t take long — less than a second actually — for Turkey Valley FFA students to decide they wanted to do something to help Nebraska farmers who have been ravaged by historic flooding.

“We had a person just ask, ‘Have you thought about doing something like this?’ And when we evaluated it and talked to the kids,” FFA advisor Steve Pfaffle said, “they jumped right in. They had that we-have-to-do-this attitude about it.”

So this past Saturday, chapter members visited area businesses, put up signs and spread the word about the relief effort they’ve undertaken. They’ll do the same this coming Saturday and then deliver what they raise on April 12-13.

— For more on this story, see the April 2 New Hampton Tribune.