Two arrested for murder in death of 4-month-old infant

An Alta Vista couple faces murder charges after the death of their 4-month-old infant in August.

Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann announced Wednesday evening that Zachary Paul Koehn and Renae Harris were taken into custody earlier in the day after a two-month investigation into the death of a 4-month-old infant.

On Aug. 30, sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel were called to the Hilltop Avenue apartments in Alta Vista, and according to a press release issued on Wednesday, when they arrived, they found the child deceased in his infant swing.

Hemann said in the press release that his office initiated an investigation and requested assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

On Wednesday, arrest warrants were issued for both Koehn and Harris, and that both are being held on $100,000 cash-only bond on charges of murder in the first degree, a Class A felony, and child endangerment causing death, a Class B felony.

— For more on this story, see the Oct. 27 Tribune