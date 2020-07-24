Two businesses unite to create boutique

When Megan Anderson, (owner of The Hair Room), and Katie Fisher, co-owners of The Cotton Market, first decided to call 9 N. Locust the new home for their businesses, they never imagined they would do so in a time when in-person experiences and online presences would be such a must.

The Cotton Market was online for a little over a year before moving to the in-person location and both businesses used quarantine to make the renovations to their new location. As for the opening, Anderson’s clients were more than happy to see her again, and she is thrilled to be able to manage both aspects simultaneously.

“... It allows people to be able to come in and shop while I can do my normal job.

“Or if their kid’s getting a haircut,” she says with a smile and motions toward Jess Geerts as she looks at the items at the back of the space while Anderson gives Geerts’ son, Tate, a haircut.

And The Cotton Market has offered a new in-person shopping experience for the area during a time when staying closer to home is recommended.

— For more on this story, see the July 21 Tribune