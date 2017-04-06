Two-day schedule packed with events

It’s June! When did that happen? Well lucky for us all the Dairy Days committee has been hard at work year round and is ready for two jam packed days of fun on Tuesday and Wednesday!

Fredericksburg is ready to Moo-ve It, Moo-ve It on Tuesday with their midway attractions opening at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Also at 1 p.m. there will be free face painting downtown as well.

From 4:30 to 6:30 the Fredericksburg Fire Department will have the Pedal Tractor Pull at the Fredericksburg football field followed by street sports at 7 p.m. for kids 13 and under.

At 8:30 p.m. there will be a milking contest and hot dog eating contest sponsored by Quigley’s Food and Drink as well as an old timer’s softball game at 9 p.m. To end the night there will be fireworks at 10 p.m.

For the complete story see the 6/2/2017 New Hampton Tribune.