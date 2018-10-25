Two down; one to go!

Somewhere in that tunnel made by New Hampton youth volleyball players and New Hampton High School students are the players on the victorious Chickasaw volleyball team Tuesday night as New Hampton won its second straight Class 3A regional match — beating Waukon in four sets — to earn a trip to the regional final that will be played Monday night against Camanche at Cedar Rapids Washington High School.

— For more on this story, see the Oct. 26 New Hampton Tribune.