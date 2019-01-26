Home / News / Uffda, we're in for a week of winter ... and then some

Uffda, we're in for a week of winter ... and then some

Sat, 01/26/2019 - 1:14pm Bob Fenske
Winter storm watch issued; temperatures to plunge during work week
 
Bob Fenske

Winter looks like it’s about to deliver a 1-2 punch to Chickasaw County.

Punch No. 1 is in the form of snowfall Sunday afternoon and night that has led the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm watch for Chickasaw County as forecasters say 4 to 8 inches of snow could fall.

Punch No. 2 is a cold front that will settle over the area Monday night, when temperatures are expected to fall below zero and stay there until at least Friday.
The low temperature Monday night is forecast for 12 below and that’s going to feel balmy compared to the next two nights when lows will drop well below 20 below.

— For more on the weather, refer back to nhtrib.com and see the Jan. 29 Tribune

