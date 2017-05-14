Unique class aims to build good leaders

Ryan Rausch stood in front of the classroom, talked and listened. Actually, he mostly listened.But that’s the point of a unique New Hampton High School program that the financial planner facilitates each Thursday morning in a computer lab.The program is simply known as LEAD, and the idea is to turn students into leaders — positive ones who not only lead in good times but do the same during those tough days that every high school student in his or her own way endures.“It’s easy to be a great leader when you’re winning championships and getting A’s,” Rausch said, “but the key question is how do you lead when things aren’t going so well, when, to be honest, it feels like there’s no way out.”For years, the 1997 New Hampton High School graduate who returned to his hometown to raise his family tossed around the idea of doing some kind of leadership class with students.For the complete story see the 5/12/2017 New Hampton Tribune.