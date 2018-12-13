Uniting for ‘A Christmas Celebration’

Members of seven area churches and the greater community celebrated the birth of Christ with music by congregating on Sunday afternoon at St. John Lutheran Church.

The Rev. Drew McHolm, interim pastor at the Little Brown Church, began the service with prayer.

“Feliz Navidad” began the music portion of the afternoon with Laurie Kristiansen and students Thomas Lindloff and Lucas Pierce playing guitars and bells.

— For more on this story, see the Dec. 13 Nashua Reporter.