Home / News / Uniting for ‘A Christmas Celebration’

Uniting for ‘A Christmas Celebration’

Thu, 12/13/2018 - 7:00am Bob Fenske
Seven area churches come together for N-P Ministerium event
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Members of seven area churches and the greater community celebrated the birth of Christ with music by congregating on Sunday afternoon at St. John Lutheran Church.
The Rev. Drew McHolm, interim pastor at the Little Brown Church, began the service with prayer.
“Feliz Navidad” began the music portion of the afternoon with Laurie Kristiansen and students Thomas Lindloff and Lucas Pierce playing guitars and bells.
— For more on this story, see the Dec. 13 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here