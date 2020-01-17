Home / News / Unsung Park Board members have a passion for city’s parks, rec programs
Unsung Park Board members have a passion for city’s parks, rec programs

Fri, 01/17/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
The members of the New Hampton Park Board come from vastly different backgrounds, but when they gathered last Wednesday night — as they do once a month January to December — they shared a common bond: A love for the city’s parks and its recreation programs.

And New Hampton Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer believes the six members — Connie Boyd, Sarah Dungey, Perry Laures, Steve Murray, Eric Robinson and Andrea Rochford — are unsung heroes for the city they call home.

“For what they get paid, I don’t think people have any idea how hard they work for the city,” he said. “I know they’re my bosses, but I’m not just saying that because of that. They do a lot of great things for our city, and they pretty much do it without much credit.”

For more on this story see the January 14 Tribune.

