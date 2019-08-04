Upham Memorial plans Library Week

More than 25 baskets are available to bid on at the Friends of the Library Books in a Basket Silent Auction, going on now at Upham Memorial Library, Fredericksburg.

“Upham Memorial Library’s programming is supported by this fundraiser, so please be generous with your bids and be sure to join us for the free National Library Week activities from April 8-13!” said Library Director Katie Rich.

Bidders can use their library card number, and those who do not currently have a library card at Upham Memorial can sign up for one. Bidding on the baskets ends at noon on Saturday, April 13 at the National Library Week Open House.

Additional library week activities are all free and open to the public. They include:

On Monday, April 8, Murder Mystery Theatre will be at 7 p.m. Reservations are required by calling the library at 563-237-6498 because limited seating is available.

