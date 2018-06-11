Home / News / Ushering in the holiday

Ushering in the holiday

Tue, 11/06/2018 - 4:00pm Bob Fenske
Annual New Horizons-Chamber events draws a big crowd to downtown and beyond
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Cars packed Main Street from 9 a.m. Saturday into the afternoon, making for a bustling beginning to holiday shopping season for local businesses despite a steady drizzle.
New Horizons Chamber Director Jason Speltz said “considering the weather” that it was “good to see this number of cars on Main Street on a Saturday into the afternoon.”
A and K’s Craft Fair, planned by two parents of high school students, added a new element this year to the open houses at businesses downtown, an annual sale at Janey Lynn’s Designs, now located in the industrial park, and the craft crawl at the pubs.
— For more on this story, see the Nov. 6 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Previous issues
