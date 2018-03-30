As usual, it’s a bittersweet day at History Day

The National History Day district contest is always a bit of a bittersweet affair for Suzy Turner, and 2018 certainly wasn’t the exception.

Nashua-Plainfield had 14 students qualify nine projects for next month’s state contest during the district meet that was held in Waterloo last Thursday afternoon and then four more junior high students did the same with their project that they presented Friday.

“You always feel happy for those who advance,” Turner said, “but the bittersweet part is to know that some kids who really poured their hearts and souls into this aren’t moving on. It’s hard for me to see that disappointment because you know how much NHD means to them.”

To advance to the state competition, projects must finish either first or second in their categories.

Nashua-Plainfield swept two categories.

