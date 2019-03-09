Utility moving ahead on telecommunications

The New Hampton Light Plant Board will hold a public hearing this coming Monday to discuss the municipal utility’s plans to move ahead with bond sales that will fund both electrical improvements and a new telecommunications system that would provide cable television and internet service to residents and businesses.

And Light Plant General Manager Brian Quirk is emphasizing the need for both and also that much of the bond revenue will go to what he calls “needed-years-ago” electrical improvements.

Actually, two public hearings will be held during Monday’s board meeting that will begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

