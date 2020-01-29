Vaping is topic at Chickasaw Connections Forum

One in four high school students. That’s how many the CDC’s new data has shown have vaped in the thirty days prior to the federal survey. It was facts like these that attendees of the Chickasaw Connections Community Forum on Friday night learned. The commons area of the high school was filled with them in a presentation by Pathways Erika Lippmann as well as stories and experiences from high school SADD members, law enforcement and school administration.

Lippmann and Chickasaw County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Reed Palo shared the presentation they both worked to create with the audience to start the night off. It included facts such as there is more nicotine in one Juul pod than in a pack of cigarettes or how most addicts need a “puff” every one and a half to two hours. Because of this one would think an addiction would be hard to hide, however, e-cigarettes and Juuls are normally the size of a pen or flash drive and combined with their small amount of vapor and smell they give off, they can often be hidden in plain sight.

