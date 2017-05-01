Home / News / Vendor makes jewelry in her spare time

Vendor makes jewelry in her spare time

Thu, 01/05/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
By: 
Bob Fenske

Jodee Ungs has been creative all of her life but has only been making and selling jewelry for the Gateway to Northeast Iowa Welcome Center for the last year and a half. She saw an advertisement saying the Welcome Center gift shop was looking for more vendors and jumped at the chance to have her jewelry be viewed by people all over the world.“I thought I would give it a try,” said Ungs since she is in other stores in the area too. Ungs has only been making jewelry to sell for the last five years but her unique and customized jewelry is a hit with many in the area.For the complete story see the 1/5/2017 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here