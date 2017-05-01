Vendor makes jewelry in her spare time

Jodee Ungs has been creative all of her life but has only been making and selling jewelry for the Gateway to Northeast Iowa Welcome Center for the last year and a half. She saw an advertisement saying the Welcome Center gift shop was looking for more vendors and jumped at the chance to have her jewelry be viewed by people all over the world.“I thought I would give it a try,” said Ungs since she is in other stores in the area too. Ungs has only been making jewelry to sell for the last five years but her unique and customized jewelry is a hit with many in the area.For the complete story see the 1/5/2017 Nashua Reporter.