Veteran honored for 70 years in American Legion

Fri, 04/19/2019 - 7:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Nashua American Legion member Craig Campbell received an award at the last American Legion meeting for his 70 years of continuous membership with the Legion.
Campbell is a World War II veteran who served in the Navy from June 1945 until August 1946 at the Naval Air Station in Minneapolis.
After he was discharged, he moved to Nashua to help his father at Campbell’s Garage. Campbell and his brother ran the garage until his retirement in 1992.
The year following his discharge from the Navy, Ed Poppe came into the garage and talked him into becoming a member of the American Legion.
