Home / News / Veterans Affairs will have new director soon

Veterans Affairs will have new director soon

Fri, 07/21/2017 - 10:48am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

 

It’s taken a while but the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel is that a new Chickasaw County veterans affairs director will be in place this coming Monday.
Veterans Commission Chairman  David Boss met with the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors on Monday to discuss pay for the new director and told the board that he would offer the position to the successful candidate later that day.
And on Tuesday, Boss confirmed that she had accepted the position and that the new director will be revealed on Monday, when the Board of Supervisors affirms the decision.
“We feel like we had four very good candidates,” Boss told the supervisors Monday. “They were all different, but they all had really nice strengths.”
— For more on this story, see the July 21 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here