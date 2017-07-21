Veterans Affairs will have new director soon

It’s taken a while but the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel is that a new Chickasaw County veterans affairs director will be in place this coming Monday.

Veterans Commission Chairman David Boss met with the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors on Monday to discuss pay for the new director and told the board that he would offer the position to the successful candidate later that day.

And on Tuesday, Boss confirmed that she had accepted the position and that the new director will be revealed on Monday, when the Board of Supervisors affirms the decision.

“We feel like we had four very good candidates,” Boss told the supervisors Monday. “They were all different, but they all had really nice strengths.”

— For more on this story, see the July 21 Tribune