Home / News / Veterans to celebrate their ‘day’

Veterans to celebrate their ‘day’

Mon, 10/16/2017 - 1:15pm Bob Fenske
American Legion to hold program in morning and fundraiser in evening on Veterans Day
By: 
Bob Fenske

It’s been years since New Hampton’s Fae Stein American Legion Post 38 has held a fundraiser, yet the costs haven’t gone away.
“We have ammunition costs, rifle maintenance costs and all that,” Legion Cmdr. Brian Quirk said, “and we felt like it was time to do something. It’s not just about raising funds, either, it’s about highlighting veterans on their day.”
So on Saturday, Nov. 11, the American Legion post will sponsor what it’s calling an Iowa Smoked Chop Supper at the Pub at the Pinicon.
The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m., and a short program will be held at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. that will include four New Hampton High School seniors who have enlisted in the military.

 

For more of this article, see Tuesday's New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here