Veterans to celebrate their ‘day’

It’s been years since New Hampton’s Fae Stein American Legion Post 38 has held a fundraiser, yet the costs haven’t gone away.

“We have ammunition costs, rifle maintenance costs and all that,” Legion Cmdr. Brian Quirk said, “and we felt like it was time to do something. It’s not just about raising funds, either, it’s about highlighting veterans on their day.”

So on Saturday, Nov. 11, the American Legion post will sponsor what it’s calling an Iowa Smoked Chop Supper at the Pub at the Pinicon.

The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m., and a short program will be held at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. that will include four New Hampton High School seniors who have enlisted in the military.

For more of this article, see Tuesday's New Hampton Tribune.