Veterans enjoy night of local talent

Toe-tapping music and great food were the perfect combination Wednesday evening [July 18] when veterans were able to listen to local talent at the Nashua Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall.

Laurie Kristiansen and two of her star music students, Lucas Pierce and Thomas Lindloff, entertained area veterans after a potluck meal. Veterans from American Legion and VFW along with the Women’s Auxiliary packed the hall to enjoy the local talent.

The mini concert began with Star Spangled Banner and ranged from old-time rock ’n’ roll such as “Folsom Prison Blues” from Johnny Cash to classic rock like “Enter Sandman” from Metallica.

