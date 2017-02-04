Veterans get their wish as former supervisor won’t seek director’s position

Former Supervisor Rick Holthaus was seriously considered for the position of Chickasaw County Veterans Affairs administrator but has withdrawn his name after hearing complaints from county veterans who want a veteran in that position.When Dave Jacobsen retired from the Veterans Affairs director position, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors went about the hiring process and found Holthaus who was willing to do the job.However, Monday afternoon, about 15 veterans gathered to argue that because they do not hold meetings in the winter months, they were unware of Jacobsen retiring and the job opening, even though the county went through the correct steps of advertising through the county newspapers.Former Chickasaw County Supervisor and veteran Arnie Bogie told supervisors he believed applications for the position were given to people who shouldn’t have gotten them because they were not veterans.“We would like a veteran in that office,” said Boge.For the complete story see the 3/31/2017 New Hampton Tribune.