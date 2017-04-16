Veterans position remains in limbo

After a discussion with county veterans the Veterans Affairs Commission has decided to reopen applications for the Veterans Affairs Director position.Veterans Affairs Commissioner Jim Geerts said the veterans have spoken and want a five-member commission appointed before a VA director is hired.However, to the knowledge of the board and County Attorney Pat Wegman, commission members are appointed in June, with their terms beginning July 1.This would leave the county without a VA director for nearly three more months.For the complete story see the 4/14/2017 New Hampton Tribune.