Veterans will lead the parade

When Joe Glaser learned that he and Mick Gage had been named the Heartland Days Parade grand marshals, one thought popped into his head.

Well, make that one feeling and one thought.

“It was humbling,” he said, “but I kept thinking, ‘There are a lot of people more deserving than us.’ I’m honored, but we’re just a couple of guys who tried to do right by our fellow veterans.”

Gage, too, wasn’t sure how to take the honor.

For the complete story see the 5/30/2017 New Hampton Tribune.