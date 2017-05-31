Home / News / Veterans will lead the parade

Veterans will lead the parade

Wed, 05/31/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
Glaser, Gage honored to be asked to be grand marshals
By: 
Bob Fenske

When Joe Glaser learned that he and Mick Gage had been named the Heartland Days Parade grand marshals, one thought popped into his head.
Well, make that one feeling and one thought.
“It was humbling,” he said, “but I kept thinking, ‘There are a lot of people more deserving than us.’ I’m honored, but we’re just a couple of guys who tried to do right by our fellow veterans.”
Gage, too, wasn’t sure how to take the honor.

For the complete story see the 5/30/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here