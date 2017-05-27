Vets asked to step up on holiday

When residents gather at 10 a.m. for Monday’s Memorial Day observance at the Chickasaw County Veterans Memorial, Brian Quirk will have a message for veterans.

Quirk is the commander of the American Legion Fae Stein Post 38 in New Hampton, and while he believes his hometown gives veterans great support, he also wants to challenge veterans — both those in the crowd and those at home — to get involved with the Legion.

“I want to tell veterans that you had the courage to give something greater than you before,” he said, “but you’re not done yet. The Legion is the organization that does the most for veterans, but we need everyone to be involved.”

And Quirk hopes that community members will turn out in full force at 10 Monday morning. The reason, in his eyes, is simple: “This is a sacred holiday. We’re honoring all those guys who didn’t get to come home.”

